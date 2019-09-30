e-paper
Retired Lt General’s flat burgled, thieves decamp with valuables

cities Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:23 IST
Shafaque Alam
Shafaque Alam
Noida: Thieves broke into a retired Lt General’s flat in Noida and decamped with valuables when the family was in Shimla.

Police said the flat belonged to Lt Gen TJS Gill, and it was locked since May 8. The incident took place on September 28, at the fourth floor flat in Omaxe Royal Residency in Sector 44, Noida.

In the complaint, Gill said on May 8, he and his family left for Shimla. “My son, colonel Anmol Gill, had visited the Noida flat for a day on September 16 and left for Bathinda the next day,” he said.

Gill said on September 28, laundryman Pradeep, saw the flat door was broke opened. “Pradeep informed our neighbours and they went to my flat to find it ransacked. The residents informed me about the matter,” he said.

On September 29, the family returned to Noida and found that jewellery, cash and valuables were missing. Gill informed police and a case of theft against unknown persons was registered.

Neeraj Malik, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said a case has been registered under sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the IPC. “The family will share details of the stolen valuables separately. Primary investigation has revealed that the house was locked since May,” he said.

Omaxe Royal Residency is a gated society with security guards at the gates. The guards said they have provided the footage of CCTV cameras to the police. Malik said police are scanning the footage but they have not got any clue so far.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 19:23 IST

