Revenue day to be observed on first Tuesday of every month

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 19:51 IST

Gurugram: To resolve land disputes and further streamline the process of transfer or change in the ownership of land, the state revenue and disaster management department has directed the district administration to observe revenue day on the first Tuesday of every month. As per the directive, the revenue department on the scheduled day will address and dispose of complaints filed by the citizens about their land-related matters.

Manbir Singh, district revenue officer, said, “No registration of land would take place on the revenue day, while all officials, including deputy commissioner, have to be available to meet the general public and dispose of all pending complaints.”

The revenue department maintains and preserves land records, collects revenue and conducts registration of land holdings. It is also involved in the transfer or change in the ownership of land. Singh said that most of the complaints received by the department are related to the land boundary and acquisition.

“The state government has made it mandatory for the district-level officers such as patwaris, kanungo, naib tehsildars, tehsildars, and sub-divisional officers — who are mostly involved in demarcating the land holdings, maintaining land records and collecting revenue — to be present during office hours on the revenue day.”

According to the district revenue officer, most of the time these officials are involved in other government activities like demolition drives and matters related to law and order. “Either tehsildar or naib tehsildar will be available at the tehsil/sub tehsil throughout the day. Any complaint regarding the absence of the officer concerned would lead to disciplinary proceedings under the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016,” he said.

To strictly comply with the new directive, the revenue department will send a report to deputy commissioner Amit Khatri, next day with details of mutations and complaints disposed of on a particular day.