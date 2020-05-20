Revised guidelines help Gzb authorities discharge 55 patients in three days

cities

Updated: May 20, 2020 22:49 IST

The district health department officials Wednesday said that they have been able to discharge 55 patients afflicted with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the past three days (since Sunday).

According to them, the district on Wednesday recorded five more Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 196.

“Five positive cases were reported on Wednesday, while six patients were discharged. With this, the total number of active cases in the district is 33, with 161 out of 196 discharged so far. Two of the five cases are from Khoda Colony while three are from sectors 1, 3 and 15 at Vasundhara,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, said.

The health department officials confirmed that the tally of discharged patients stood at 161, against the number of total cases, which stood at 196 till Wednesday. A closer look revealed that the number of discharges has increased due to the revised discharge guidelines received by the district health department from the state officials.

According to the district officials, a Covid-19 patient earlier needed two successive negative reports to be discharged from the hospital. This, they said, was time-consuming, and the lag in obtaining test results further delayed their discharge.

“As per the revised discharge guidelines, we are now discharging asymptomatic patients if their first report is negative. Patients with mild/moderate or severe Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, etc. are also getting discharged after a single negative report. However, such patients must remain asymptomatic for three consecutive days before they can be discharged,” Dr Gupta said.

He said that discharged patients are now quarantined at home for seven days as against 14 days as per earlier norms.

“Most positive cases in Ghaziabad are showing mild symptoms. So as per revised guidelines, we have been able to discharge about 55 patients in the last three days. Therefore, the number of patients being discharged is on the higher side in our district. Otherwise, we were discharging only 50% of the cases. Earlier, when we were required to get two successive negative reports, we had to face a delay of about six days between receiving the results of both the tests,” the CMO added.

He added that some samples are now also sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi, and test reports are received within 15 to 16 hours.

In another move, the health department has also been directed to chalk out a list of containment zones as well as red zones within the Ghaziabad district.

“State officials have asked us whether some areas need to be demarcated as containment zones or red zones. So, we are now compiling a list of certain areas where cases are clustered and need to be contained for 14 or more days. In case no more cases are reported from these areas, they will be removed from the list of containment or red zones. The entire district is already classified as an orange zone as per the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,” Dr Gupta added.

Officials said they have started compiling a list of such areas. Under the guidelines released for Lockdown 4.0, several activities are not allowed in containment zones.

“The potential areas that we can think of are parts of Khoda, Loni, Vasundhara, Jhandapur, Islam Nagar and Dasna Gate among others. Once finalised, the list will be sent to the UP officials,” Dr Gupta added.

According to the latest list available with the health department, Ghaziabad has 50 different areas listed under Category 1 and 18 areas listed under Category 2 of containment zones.

Category 1 areas are defined as those which have reported just one case (they have a perimeter of about 400 metres) and Category 2 areas are defines as those with more than one positive case (they have a perimeter of one kilometre).