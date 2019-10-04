Richest candidate in city? Lodha declares assets worth ₹441cr

cities

Mangal Prabhat Lodha, 63, Mumbai president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and member of legislative assembly (MLA) from Malabar Hill, has emerged the city’s richest candidate so far in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Lodha declared total assets worth ₹441.65 crore in his nomination, with total liabilities worth ₹285.03 crore. Lodha’s personal assets are worth ₹257.27 crore, including movable assets worth ₹131.66 crore and immovable assets worth ₹125.60 crore. His spouse’s assets are worth ₹174.16 crore, of which movable assets are worth ₹110.71 crore, and immovable assets worth ₹63.44 crore. Lodha has also declared family assets worth ₹10.22 crore.

Lodha owns a Jaguar car, with current market value pegged at ₹14 lakh, jewellery worth ₹15.5 crore, a 26-acre agricultural land in Bhadana in Rajasthan, five houses in Mumbai, another house jointly owned by him and his wife, and another house owned by his wife, all in the upmarket area of South Mumbai.

Lodha has held the Malabar Hill assembly seat for five consecutive terms since 1995, and won the elections of 2014 with a margin of 68,686 votes against Arvind Dudhwadkar from Shiv Sena.

