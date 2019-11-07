e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Rise in humidity puts Noida air back in ‘very-poor’ category

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2019 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: The air quality of Noida again deteriorated to ‘very-poor’ category as the humidity rose on Thursday owing to light rain in the morning and afternoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of light rain on Friday morning as well. The weather analysts said the quality of the air across NCR now depends on how much rainfall it receives on Thursday night and Friday morning.

“The humidity has risen from 89% to 32% on Wednesday, to 87% to 64% on Thursday. The maximum temperature has also fallen by almost nine degrees, from 32.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 23.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday,” an IMD official said.

The rise in humidity, coupled with drop in temperature, leads to a worsening of air quality as pollutants get trapped in the atmosphere. Meanwhile, the wind direction remained variable on Thursday, with mostly easterly winds which later changed to south-easterly and north-westerly for short period of time.

“Little rain or drizzle and the cold weather turn counter productive by giving rise to secondary particulate formation. The effective biomass fire counts observed on November 6 was high (3,534) but the wind direction is not favourable for any stubble fire plume intrusion. Slight Improvement in AQI is expected unless the rainfall is too low,” forecast by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said.

According to weather analysts, the wind directions will change to north-westerly from Saturday (November 9), which will again leave the fate of the air quality on wind speed.

On Thursday, the air quality index (AQI) of Noida, as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board on a scale of 0 to 500, was 328 or ‘very poor’, against a reading of 237 or ‘poor’ a day before. The AQI of Ghaziabad was 325 or ‘very poor’, against 294 a day earlier.

The particle pollutant, or PM2.5, also increased in the past 24 hours due to weather conditions, with volume ranging across four monitoring stations of Noida from 230.76 to 200.35 microgrammes per cubic metres on Thursday against 106.64 to 121.14 Ugm3 a day earlier.

“Due to higher humidity and wind rotation, there was no escape route for pollutants, which led to an increase in pollution levels. The wind directions will change back to north-westerly which is likely to be of moderate speed and may help improve the air quality,” Mahesh Palawat, director, private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, said.

top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities