Rising onion prices sure to make you cry

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:17 IST

PUNE The retail prices of onion, a key kitchen staple, have shot up to Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg, retail, due to unseasonal November rain in the state.

The price of onions in August and September touched Rs 80 per kg.

Sheetal Patil, a consumer, said, “For the last two to three months onion prices are high. As it is a key kitchen staple we have to purchase it in spite of high prices.”

Onion farmers in Pune districts, Nashik and Ahmednagar have been badly affected due to unseasonal rains.

Madhukar Bhosale, an onion farmer from Indapur taluka in Pune district, said, “I just cut half of the onion crop but, as the rain have started again, the rest has been damaged and I am suffering losses.”

Vilas Raikar, a trader from Pune Agricultural Produce Market Committee, said, “New crop has been completely damaged and now the onion rates are at 5,000 to 6,000 per quintal in the wholesale market. The crop is coming mainly from Pune and Ahmednagar district in the market. The purchasers are from north and south states. As the wholesale prices are in between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per kg, it will be double in the retail market.”

Ajay Nerkar, a trader from Nampur Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Nashik district, said, “New onion crop has been damaged, so we are dependent on old stock. Once the rain stops farmers might get the onions in the market, but their quality will be low than the old stock. So the prices of old stock will be high.”

Shelar Bhajiwale, a retailer from the city, said, “As the price of onions is high in the wholesale market, the good quality onions will be sold at Rs90 per kg. We are buying fewer onions from the wholesale market has the demand has come down.”

BOX

Onion prices - wholesale - Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg

Onion prices - retail - Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg

Prices in August and September - Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kg

Onion crop affected due to unseasonal rain in Pune district, Ahmednagar and Nashik