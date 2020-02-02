Rival groups clash; 41 vehicles vandalised in Sahakarnagar

cities

PUNE Two rival groups attacked each other in Sahakarnagar on Saturday night, damaging 41 vehicles parked in the area, police said. Two cars, three autorickshaws and 37 two-wheelers were damaged in Sakaharnagar, police said.

The vehicles, according to police, belong to residents living on either side of the road and were smashed with iron rods and batons.

Eyewitnesses described the incident as “ frightening ”, as youth took over the streets for 45 minutes.

Hemant Rajendra Ingale (46), a resident of Taljaimata Vasahat registered the official complaint of vandalism on Sunday.

Sachin Aglave, a resident of Sahakarnagar, said people were asleep when the noise began on Saturday night.

“We came out and found attackers shouting abuses and smashing two-wheelers with iron rods. None of the residents dared to venture to stop them as they seemed drunk. The residents fear that the attackers might target them if they identify them,” said Aglave. The faces of the attackers were covered during the rampage.

DCP (zone II) Shirish Sardeshpande, who visited the spot, said, “A search has been undertaken to nab the culprits.”

Another resident Sangeeta Sontakke said, “It wen on for more than 45 minutes. If we had come out and protested they would have beaten us up. Police should increase patrolling and install CCTVs to keep a check on such activities.”

“They (vandals) came with their faces covered and created fear in the area by damaging the vehicles,” said Arun Kolhare, a local resident.

According to assistant commissioner of police, Swargate division, Sarjerao Babar. “A case has been registered under relevant sections of disturbing public order and damage to public property.”

No arrests have been made as yet.

350 vehicles vandalised in 2018-2019

At least 350 vehicles were vandalised in different parts of Pune in the past two years, according to the crime statistics of city commissionerate state.

Out of them, more than 300 vehicles were found to be burnt.

Vehicle vandalism involves either burning or destruction of two or four-wheelers including cars, autos and tempos, according to the police.

