RLD leader Jayant Choudhary bats for Deepika, to watch ‘Chhapaak

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 20:09 IST

MEERUT Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Choudhary will watch the film ‘Chhapaak’ with his wife Charu and hundreds of party workers on Sunday afternoon to show solidarity with actress Deepika Padukone.

Party spokesperson Sunil Rohta said Jayant would arrive at a mall along with his wife, and they will watch the movie with hundreds of supporters.

He claimed that over 200 party workers and supporters had purchased tickets for the show in order to show solidarity with actress and producer of the film, Deepika Padukone, who visited JNU and gave a message against the attack on students there.

Rohta said partymen and supporters decided to watch the film after a few BJP leaders gave a call to boycott the movie.