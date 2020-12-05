RLDA to redevelop Panipat railway station in line with global standards

cities

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has decided to redevelop Panipat Railway Station on the Public-Private Partnership model.

However, the deadline and cost of the project has not been finalised yet. The objective of the redevelopment is to upgrade the railway station in line with global standards and offer state-of-art amenities for convenience of commuters.

As per the project details, the redevelopment will include new station building on east side, second entry on model town (west) side, air concourse over the tracks for handling peak hourly passengers traffic and improvement to road connectivity.

The project also includes redevelopment of existing double-storeyed railway colony into multi-storey buildings with modern facilities and spare vacant land will be given to developers for undertaking commercial development.

Ved Parkash Dudeja, vice-chairman, RLDA, said the project aims to upgrade this railway station without diluting its historical significance. The development will bolster real estate prospects and start a wave of modern development around this area, he added.

Briefing about the project, he said various proposals to decongest the approach road to the railway station from both east and west side entry were discussed including connecting the same through nearby flyover and underpass.

The Panipat Junction railway station is a category ‘A’ station with five platforms and a major junction in Delhi-NCR area. It serves the industrial town of Panipat and the station has a stoppage of 118 trains with a daily passenger footfall of 40,000.