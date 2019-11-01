e-paper
Rlys, Pune police, Mukta Tilak all named as respondents to PIL concerning billboards

Nov 01, 2019
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE A public interest litigation (PIL), number 249 filed in in 2014, by civic activist and secretary, Nagrik Chetna Manch, Qaneez Sukhrani attempted to “hold accountable” the powers that be.

“The violations continued and hence, I filed a contempt petition, number 210. The very day that the contempt petition was being heard, October 5, 2018, the billboard collapsed at Juna Baazar and killed seven people. The judge adjourned and asked me to add more respondents. The next date for the hearing has not been fixed yet,” says Qaneez.

The respondents have been added and include, the Railways, Pune police, Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) and mayor Mukta Tilak, now a member of the legislative assembly from Kasba peth. Corporators Shrinath Bhimale, Jagdish Mulik, Yogesh Mulik and Rahul Bhandare, all BJP have also been added as respondents.

“Action against violators have to be taken as per HC order on January 31, 2017, and MPDP Act 1995, which they cannot overlook,” says Sukhrani.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019

