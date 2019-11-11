Road mishaps snuff out four lives in Mohali

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 23:49 IST

Four men were killed and an equal number were injured in three road accidents in Mohali district on Sunday night. Two of these accidents took place in Zirakpur, and the third in Kharar.

Those who died have been identified as Robin of Moga, Gaurav of Dera Bassi, Gurinder Singh of Raipur and Gurvinder Singh of Kharar.

In the first accident, one man was killed and three others injured when the bike they were commuting on was hit by a speeding vehicle near Best Price Mall on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway.

Sunil Kumar, 20, of Dera Bassi told police that he along with his friend Robin had gone to pick up their two friends — Gurbakshish and Dharminder — from near the Zirakpur bus stand and were returning to his house when the accident took place.

The four were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where Robin succumbed to his head injuries. A case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified driver, who fled after the mishap.

ON WAY TO WEDDING

In another accident, a man was killed while his brother was injured when a car hit their two-wheeler under the Panchkula flyover near Hotel Kenwood in Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

The brothers — Gaurav and Deepak of Trivedi Camp in Dera Bassi — were on their way to a wedding at a resort on the Zirakpur-Kalka highway when a car bearing a Haryana registration number hit their Activa.

The injured was taken to GMCH, where Gaurav died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered under Sections 304A and 279 of the IPC on Deepak’s complaint.

Witnesses claimed when they called 108 number for an ambulance, none was provided as all ambulances were busy. It was alleged that though an ambulance was parked at the Dhakoli community health centre, the staff was not available, after which the injured were taken to GMCH in a police control room (PCR) vehicle.

AVOIDING COLLISION WITH NILGAI

Meanwhile, two youths, aged 21, were killed after their car rammed into a tree as they tried to avoid hitting a nilgai near Madanheri village in Kharar.

Victim Gurinder Singh was a farmer while Gurvinder Singh was planning to move to Canada. They were in a Hyundai i20 car.

Both were declared brought dead on being taken to the Kharar civil hospital. Their bodies were handed over to their families after postmortem. Police have initiated inquest proceedings.