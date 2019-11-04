Road rage turns ugly in Ludhiana, man shot at

cities

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 22:40 IST

Three men allegedly opened fire at a 26-year-old man following a road rage incident in New Shivaji Nagar near the Shingar Cinema road here on Sunday late. The bullet just brushed past the victim, Mayank Khanna, leaving him with a minor injury.

Khanna said he along with his three friends had gone to Doraha for dinner. “On our way back around 11.30pm in my Hyundai Creta car, we were crossing a councillor’s office in New Shiva ji Nagar when a Maruti Swift Dzire car came from the opposite side. As we got stuck on the road, we asked the car occupants to reverse the vehicle. However, they started abusing me, which led to a heated argument,” Khanna told the police.

He said one of the accused tried to thrash him but he pushed him, following which another accused flashed a weapon and opened fire at him. He said the accused put the gun to his head and shoved him into the car. He said his friends tried to chase them, but they hit their car, turning it over, before speeding away.

“They kept thrashing me as the car went to various parts of the city for at least ten minutes. After reaching near Samrala Chowk, I pulled the hand brake of their car and managed to escape,” Khanna told the police.

SHELL FOUND, CASE REGISTERED

On being informed, the Division Number 3 police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 365 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restrain), 294 (uttering obscene words), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act was registered against the accused, identified as Jassu, Kaku and Rahul Joshi, all residents of New Hargobind Nagar.

Khanna, who was admitted to a hospital and discharged after treatment on Monday, told the police that it was Kaku who fired at him.

Division Number 3 station house officer (SHO) inspector Satish Kumar said, “The police have found a bullet shell from the spot which is of .32 bore pistol. We have yet to ascertain if the weapon used in the crime is licenced or not. The police are conducting raids for the arrest of the accused.”