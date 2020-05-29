Road, rail, air: Health check at entry points for all coming into Pune

Updated: May 29, 2020 18:43 IST

PUNE All persons coming into Pune district from elsewhere, whether by air, road or railways, will be subject to a medical check-up upon entry into the city, district collector Naval Kishore Ram has stated.

This is part of a set of guidelines issued by the collector that is aimed at minimising the risk of the Covid-19 infection being brought into the city from elsewhere.

Collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “The necessary directions have been issued to the concerned officers and necessary manpower and human resources has been allocated for implementation of guidelines.”

The Pune Police have also appealed to citizens to adhere to the guidelines.

DCP (Crime) Bacchan Singh said, “People should cooperate with the authorities and guidelines must be complied with not only for personal safety but also for others.”

The order specifies that those coming in from anywhere outside the city will be mandatorily checked by doctors at various entrance points to the city.

The district collector, who has been designated as “incident commander”, has issued the instructions to all heads of police stations, block development officers, tehsildars, district health officers and chief executive officers of various bodies, to diligently carry out the medical checkups of all those entering the district by road, flights, private vehicles and other means of transport, including buses and railways.

The order further states that those without symptoms must be directly put under home, or institutional quarantine, while those who are symptomatic must be directly sent to government hospitals for further treatment.

Concerned government officials are to ensure necessary precautions like social distancing and the wearing of masks by all travellers coming in to Pune.

The district collector further directed that all persons entering the district must mandatorily register themselves and then provide a daily update to the district health officer.

