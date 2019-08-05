Road trip turns tragic as speeding truck kills woman on bike in Pinjore

india

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 20:40 IST

An excursion trip turned into tragedy for a group of colleagues after a speeding truck killed one of them in Pinjore on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sukhdeep Kaur, a native of Haryana’s Karnal. She worked for an IT firm at Phase 8-B, Mohali.

The complainant, Rahul Gupta, a native of Uttar Pradesh and currently living in Mohali, told the police that he and his colleagues, Mahesh Chander and Sukhdeep, planned a trip to Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

Rahul said they left for their trip around 7.30am on two motorcycles. Sukhdeep was riding pillion on his motorcycle without a helmet, while Mahesh was on his bike.

“Just when we reached the Pinjore-Mallah road towards Kasauli, a truck hit my motorcycle from the rear near the traffic lights,” he said.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sawinder Singh, the investigating official in the case, said as Rahul and Sukhdeep fell on the road, the truck driver stopped, but fled on noticing the gathering crowd.

Rahul and Sukhdeep, who fell unconscious after suffering injuries on her abdomen and other body parts, were rushed to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Pinjore. However, Sukhdeep was later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she was declared brought dead.

The ASI said they had booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 20:24 IST