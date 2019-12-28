Robber shoots man dead in Thane medical store

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 23:46 IST

A 26-year-old man was shot dead by a robber in Thane on Saturday morning. The incident took place in a medical shop, owned by the victim’s uncle, in Kalwa.

The victim, Raj Purohit, had come to Thane from Pune three days ago, to work in the shop. The CCTV footage from the store shows the robber entering the store and firing at the youth.

The police said the incident took place around 4am when Purohit was sleeping inside the shop. “He probably woke up after hearing a noise and saw the robber. When he raised an alarm, the robber fired thrice at point blank range. The third bullet hit Purohit’s chest and he collapsed,” said a police officer.

The victim’s uncle, Ram Singh Purohit, 39, went to the store around 8.30am. “Raj used to open it around 7am. When I went to open the shutter, I saw it was broken. Boxes and medicines were scattered on the floor. I started calling Raj. When I went to the other side of the counter, I saw Raj lying in a pool of blood. Then I alerted other shop owners,” said Ram Purohit.

Assistant commissioner of police, Kalwa, SR Ghosalkar, said, “ The robber fled with ₹6,000 he had robbed from the shop after he shot the victim. We are still searching for the accused.”

More than 200 shops at Kalwa and Vitawa were shut on Saturday following the murder. Shop owners gathered at the police station to demand action.