Robbers open fire at Ludhiana trader, flee with bag containing lunch box

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 22:28 IST

Three men on a motorcycle attacked a garment trader with a sharp-edged weapon in a bid to snatch his bag near Mali Gunj Chowk on Sunday night.

When the victim fought back, the assailants opened fire in the air and escaped with his bag that contained only a lunch box.

The victim, Amandeep, told the police that he and his worker were going towards a parking lot on the latter’s bike as his car was parked there. When they reached near Mali Gunj Chowk, three motorcycle-borne men waylaid them, and tried to snatch his bag.

“The accused assumed that Amandeep had cash in the bag. They tried to snatch it, but as Amandeep resisted and raised the alarm, they attacked him with a sharp weapon and opened fire in the air. They then fled the scene with his bag. One bullet shell was recovered from the spot,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, central) Waryam Singh, adding that Amandeep suffered a cut on the shoulder in the attack.

The ACP said they scanned several CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene, and spotted the robbers in one footage. The police have taken the footage in their custody.

Meanwhile, Amandeep refused to file a formal case, as his bag had only a lunch box. However, police said they were working to trace the accused.