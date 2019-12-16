e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Cities / Robbers open fire at Ludhiana trader, flee with bag containing lunch box

Robbers open fire at Ludhiana trader, flee with bag containing lunch box

The victim, Amandeep, told the police that he and his worker were going towards a parking lot on the latter’s bike as his car was parked there. When they reached near Mali Gunj Chowk, three motorcycle-borne men waylaid them, and tried to snatch his bag

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2019 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Three men on a motorcycle attacked a garment trader with a sharp-edged weapon in a bid to snatch his bag near Mali Gunj Chowk on Sunday night.

When the victim fought back, the assailants opened fire in the air and escaped with his bag that contained only a lunch box.

The victim, Amandeep, told the police that he and his worker were going towards a parking lot on the latter’s bike as his car was parked there. When they reached near Mali Gunj Chowk, three motorcycle-borne men waylaid them, and tried to snatch his bag.

“The accused assumed that Amandeep had cash in the bag. They tried to snatch it, but as Amandeep resisted and raised the alarm, they attacked him with a sharp weapon and opened fire in the air. They then fled the scene with his bag. One bullet shell was recovered from the spot,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, central) Waryam Singh, adding that Amandeep suffered a cut on the shoulder in the attack.

The ACP said they scanned several CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene, and spotted the robbers in one footage. The police have taken the footage in their custody.

Meanwhile, Amandeep refused to file a formal case, as his bag had only a lunch box. However, police said they were working to trace the accused.

tags
top news
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities