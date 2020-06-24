Rollback hike in fuel prices, HP Congress urges Centre

cities

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:53 IST

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday condemned hike in fuel prices and submitted a memorandum to the president through governor Bandaru Dattatreya demanding his immediate intervention in this matter. They also urged the Centre to roll back this decision.

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore said that despite the historic reduction in the crude oil prices (most significant since 1991) the present central government continues to hit the consumer by not providing any relief rather, it has increased per litre excise duty on petrol and diesel.

Fuel prices have been increasing for the last 17 days. So far, petrol prices have been hiked by ₹8.75 per litre while diesel prices have been increased by ₹10.44 per litre.

He said that the Centre’s decision to increase fuel prices during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is insensitive. “The government should have been more sensitive to the plight of people as they are already in great distress. At such a time when the government is supposed to reduce prices, the increase in excise duty of petrol and diesel is totally unacceptable and must be rolled back immediately,” he added.

Earlier a procession of Congress workers sloganeering against price rise, Chinese intrusion into Indian Territory and failure of the Centre to check price hike from Congress Office Rajiv Bhawan Shimla to DC Office via Subzi Mandi and lower Bazar was carried out adhering to social distancing norms.