Ropar man killed in bike-truck collision,villagers set truck on fire

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:31 IST

A 32-year-old man was killed and his two friends were injured after their motorcycle collided with a truck at Dhianpura village in Rupnagar district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Tarlochan Singh. His friends, Jitender Singh and Darshan Singh, are under treatment at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Police said a truck loaded with stock for Max Specialty Films, Railmajra, took the left lane next to Kurali bypass while going to Delhi.

When it reached the Bypass chowk, Tarlochan’s motorcycle rammed into the truck. While Tarlochan died on the spot, his injured friends were rushed to Kurali civil hospital, where doctors referred them to PGIMER.

Meanwhile, irate onlookers set the truck on fire. Though fire tenders were called in, the fire could not be controlled due to the flammable stock loaded in the truck, and the vehicle was completely ravaged.

The truck driver, Kanwaldeep Singh, was arrested and booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police have also registered a case under Sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to amount of one hundred or (in case of agricultural produce) ten rupees) of the IPC against unknown persons for setting the truck on fire.