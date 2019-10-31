Row over dalits’ entry in temple resolved

cities

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 19:46 IST

MEERUT The controversy that erupted after Rajputs allegedly stopped dalits from entering the temple in Rakhera village in Khurja area of Bulandshahar was amicably resolved on Thursday after intervention of elderly people from both sides.

Representatives of both castes submitted their compromise letter to the district administration and police on Thursday, claiming that there was no controversy in the village and everyone was free to worship in the temple.

Police officials, in return, assured villagers that the case registered against a man on the basis of a video that went viral would be withdrawn and also issued warning to the wrongdoer that such act should not be repeated in future.

To note, a video went viral in social media on Thursday in which a man was seen preventing a dalit woman from entering the village temple. Thereafter, a case was registered against the accused Kalu who is a Thakur.

Gopal Singh, circle officer of Khurja, who visited the village on Thursday, said “The matter has been resolved with the intervention of the village`s elderly people and members of both sides have given their compromise letters in writing’.

Singh said that Kalu and his family had been warned to not repeat such an act in future or stern action would be initiated against them. After compromise, police assured villagers to withdraw the case filed against Kalu on the basis of the video, he said.

Sub divisional magistrate of Khurja Sadanand Gupta said an incident of beating of a dalit Bunty on October 25 by a group of other castes was the reason behind the issue. A case was registered against Mula, Sonu and Golu under SC/ST Act and other sections of the IPC on the same day and investigation was underway.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 19:46 IST