Home / Cities / Row over Golden Temple replica: Sikh activists urge Akal Takht to summon Dhindsa

Row over Golden Temple replica: Sikh activists urge Akal Takht to summon Dhindsa

Parshotam Singh Phaguwala led the activists who stated in a written appeal to jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh that Dhindsa, who is heading the management of the gurdwara, was responsible for the non-compliance with an edict that the highest Sikh temporal seat had issued in 2009

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Hindustantimes
         

Sikh activists from Sangrur on Thursday approached the Akal Takht demanding that Rajya Sabha member and Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa be summoned in the row over the replica of Golden Temple constructed in Mastuana village of Sangrur district.

Parshotam Singh Phaguwala led the activists who stated in a written appeal to jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh that Dhindsa, who is heading the management of the gurdwara, was responsible for the non-compliance with an edict that the highest Sikh temporal seat had issued in 2009.

This edict directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to get the design of this controversial structure modified. However, its management never made mandatory alteration except for closing the ‘Har ki Paudi’.

Seeking intervention of Akal Takht, the activists also alleged that Dhindsa was controlling the whole property attached with this gurdwara and using it for his political ends. They said the prevalence of the structure hurts Sikh sentiments, so Dhindsa should be removed from all his positions and the gurdwara should be handed over to the SGPC.

