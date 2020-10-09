e-paper
RPF constable conferred with bravery medal

RPF constable conferred with bravery medal

Despite being alone and without fearing for his life, the constable guarded the railway property and got recommended for the national award.

cities Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Purnanand was facilitated with Railway Minister’s Bravery Medal and ₹1,00,000 on Friday, officals said.

On August 8, 2019, Purnanand was on night duty at the Shimla railway station when he saw an outsider entering the premises around 2.30am and trying to tamper with and steal antique items. On being confronted, the suspect started to flee from the spot, but Purnanand chased after him for one kilometre and nabbed him. At this point, the culprit stabbed the constable three times in his chest, leaving him severely injured and escaped.

Following this, a special RPF team staff showed Purnanand photographs of suspected criminals and he was able to identify the suspect, who was later arrested by the police.

Despite being alone and without fearing for his life, the constable guarded the railway property and got recommended for the national award.

