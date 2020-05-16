e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / RPF marks inquiry after complaint against its inspector on Twitter

RPF marks inquiry after complaint against its inspector on Twitter

Anonymous complaint was received on Twitter alleging negligence on the part of RPF inspector that led to the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) among the personnel.

cities Updated: May 16, 2020 04:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Northern Railway Protection Force (RPF) has asked the divisional officer to conduct an inquiry after an anonymous complaint was received on Twitter alleging negligence on the part of RPF inspector that led to the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) among the personnel.

In a tweet to the Northern Railway Protection Force’s handle, the complainant stated that inspector did not allow medical examination of the personnel, and even mentioned the names of some constables who had approached him seeking to be examined.

The developement comes after as many as 34 RPF men, who were sent from Delhi for crowd control during migrant exodus, tested positive for the virus.

The RPF inspector, Anil Kumar, meanwhile denied the allegations and said that someone was trying to mislead the authorities.

Assistant security commissioner, Ferozepur Division, Arun Kumar said the facts in the letter were wrong. “And if anyone in the staff is facing any problem and want to get the medical examination conducted, they can directly contact us,” he said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In