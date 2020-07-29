RPF, MSF staff saves passenger who slips between platform and track

cities

A 52-year-old passenger who tried to get down the moving Pawan Express train was saved by on duty railway protection force (RPF) staffer Kavita Sahu and Maharashtra security force (MSF) staffer Somnath Mahajan at Kalyan station, on Tuesday afternoon.

The man Dilip Mandge along with his son had boarded the wrong train. Mandge, slipped into the gap between the train and the platform while he was deboarding the train. The RPF and MSF personnel pulled him out.

The entire incident was caught in the CCTV camera.

“The passenger received minor injuries but was stable. He was asked for medical assistance, but he refused to it. However, we helped him board Kamayani Express. They were panicked after the incident,” said Somnath Mahajan, MSF staff.

“They were supposed to board Kamayani Express, however he boarded Pawan Express by mistake. As soon as he realised it, he tried getting down along with his son. The son fell on the platform, while the man slipped into the gap. We managed to pull him out immediately,” said Kavita Sahu, sub-inspector, RPF, Kalyan railway station.