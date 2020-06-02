Rs 500 fine for not wearing a mask in public: Pune civic chief

cities

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:53 IST

PUNE: Citizens in Pune will pay a fine of Rs500 if found in public not using a mask.

Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “In principle, it is approved that masks will be compulsory in Pune city and those who are not using it would need to have to pay the Rs500 fine.”

Ajoy Mehta, chief secretary of Maharashtra, took a review meeting in Pune, attended by senior officers involved in the fight against Covid-19.

It was decided at the meeting to impose a fine for not using a mask, Gaikwad said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) falls under the red zone with a steady daily rate of increasing Covid-19 positive cases.

Gaikwad said that a special notification for the fine would be published soon.