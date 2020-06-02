e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Rs 500 fine for not wearing a mask in public: Pune civic chief

Rs 500 fine for not wearing a mask in public: Pune civic chief

cities Updated: Jun 02, 2020 19:53 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Citizens in Pune will pay a fine of Rs500 if found in public not using a mask.

Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “In principle, it is approved that masks will be compulsory in Pune city and those who are not using it would need to have to pay the Rs500 fine.”

Ajoy Mehta, chief secretary of Maharashtra, took a review meeting in Pune, attended by senior officers involved in the fight against Covid-19.

It was decided at the meeting to impose a fine for not using a mask, Gaikwad said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) falls under the red zone with a steady daily rate of increasing Covid-19 positive cases.

Gaikwad said that a special notification for the fine would be published soon.

top news
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN Report
6,500 Pak terrorists are foreign fighters in Afghanistan: UN Report
Cyclone Nisarga:Maharashtra CM appeals to people to stay indoors on Jun 3,4
Cyclone Nisarga:Maharashtra CM appeals to people to stay indoors on Jun 3,4
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Manu Sharma, who shot dead Jessica Lal in 1999, released from Delhi prison
Airports Authority of India officials test Covid-19 +ve, Delhi office shut
Airports Authority of India officials test Covid-19 +ve, Delhi office shut
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
France says will deliver Rafale fighter jets to IAF on time despite Covid-19
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Moody’s rated Modi’s handling of economy a step above ‘junk’: Rahul Gandhi
Russia-backed antiviral drug for Covid is India’s good news, say scientists
Russia-backed antiviral drug for Covid is India’s good news, say scientists
Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains
Covid | 20,000 to 1 lakh: How India increased daily testing, ICMR explains
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In