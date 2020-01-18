RSS works for 130 crore Indians: Bhagwat

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 20:52 IST

Denying that his outfit had any political aspirations or connections, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the RSS was an apolitical organisation and worked for all 130 crore Indians.

The RSS chief was in Moradabad for a four-day programme with Sangh workers. Addressing a large gathering at a ground here at the conclusion of the event, Bhagwat said people from all walks of life were part of the organisation while some also ran political parties.

“Elections mean nothing to us. We are working to maintain the values of the country for the last 60 years,” he said. He also denied that the RSS was “remote controlling” the BJP, pointing out that the organisation was working for all 130 crore Indians.

“The RSS works only for the uplift of moral, cultural and human values,” said the Sangh chief on the last day of his tour to the city.

Bhagwat is expected to address a function at Rohilkhand University in Bareilly on Sunday before leaving for New Delhi.

He said anyone could be termed as an RSS worker even if they did not come to shakhas (activity camps) but they should have the ideology of national integrity.

Quoting a meeting of Bhoodan Movement founder Vinoba Bhave and former RSS chief M S Golwalkar, he claimed that the social reformer was a friend of the latter with the same ideology, though not a part of the organisation.

“There are so many top class intellectuals and social reformers who are not our allies, but have our ideology. This is our success,” he asserted. Bhagwat said if one wanted to spread one’s ideology, then, it was essential to gain power.

“Swami Vivekananda always advocated power with intellect and spirituality. So, always try to be powerful, prosperous and healthy,” he said.

He said RSS was working with very few people when it was formed in 1925, but had grown into an organisation with 1.3 lakh branches throughout the country due to continuous dedication towards nation-building.

Defining the work, he said they adhered to the preamble of the Indian Constitution and invited all who wanted to serve the nation to come forward without any personal interest.

During his one-hour address, Bhagwat quoted many examples to define the work of RSS in the interest of Hindu religion, culture and history.

Incidentally, he said “all Indians are Hindus” as their ancestors were all Hindus. He added that many countries had raised slogans of ‘unity from diversity’ but in India, there is ‘diversity from unity.’