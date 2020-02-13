RTE admissions Day 1: Parents irked with glitches; Process likely to be delayed

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:36 IST

Even as the admission process under Right to Education began on Wednesday, postponed by a day from Tuesday, parents faced several glitches while filling the online application process. According to the education department of Thane zilla parishad, there were some technical glitches, which the authority is trying to resolve. However, they added that this may delay the procedure by another day.

“We encountered some technical problems and are trying to resolve the same. However, the procedure maybe delayed by another day. If need be, we may extend the last date for submitting application from the current February 29 deadline,” said Kalpana Shinde, RTE officer from the education department.

Meanwhile, many parents approached social organisations, who offered to help them with the online procedure.

“Around 15 parents approached us on Wednesday. Most of the parents, who apply through RTE, work as labourers and if they do not get to work on time, they lose out on their daily wages. Hence, such unannounced delay impacts their daily lives and income,” said Ghanshyam Sonar, founder

of the Saman Shikshan Mulbhut Samiti.

Ideally, the state or local government have to raise awareness and alert the locals about RTE application and the admission procedure, but in case of Thane district, the same was done by social organisations.

“There are no government employees who approached us to explain the procedure. So, when we faced problems, we went to the social organisation volunteers who have details about the number of students from our area interested to apply for RTE quota,” said Kamlesh Tiwari, parent of a 5-year-old boy and resident of Indiranagar, Thane.