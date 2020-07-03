RTE admissions: Parents complain of delay in verification process, lack of response from schools

cities

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 20:22 IST

PUNE As the Right to Education (RTE) admission process has started from June 24 for the academic year parents are facing difficulties like delay in verification of documents and lack of proper response from schools.

Some parents claim that the officials point out minor mistakes in application forms like spelling mistake and printing error which delays the verification process.

Dinesh Khapre, a parent from Sinhgad road area said, “I had applied for my daughter’s admission in Class 1 and got selected. When we approached the school for admission process in the last week they didn’t respond well. I had to go to school repeatedly, get the documents verified in which they pointed minor mistakes and delayed the process.”

”Two days back after a lot of efforts I got the admission. It is not right to trouble parents who are already tensed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic crisis,” said Khapre.

This year in Pune district a total of 16,949 RTE seats were declared in 972 schools and 62,919 applications were received. Out of these applications in the first lottery declared in March 16,617 admissions were confirmed.

“This year the document verification process is done at the school level due to the lockdown restrictions. Earlier there were separate verification centres where education department officials would check the documents,” said Prof Sharad Jawadekar, national convenor, Akhil Bharatiya Samajwadi Education Rights Sabha.

“While the procedure is underway staffers are pointing out small mistakes like incorrect spelling of name, printing mistake in the form, incomplete information or scratched information written in the form among others. And this is resulting into denial of admission by the schools,” said Jawadekar.

“We are daily getting complaints regarding the issue where parents who normally come from a below poverty line are worried about their children admissions. We have requested the primary education department to look into this matter immediately and help the parents” said Jawadekar.

“The RTE admissions lottery was declared in March but due to countrywide lockdown the admission process got delayed. As per the guidelines issued by the education department schools were supposed to call the parents on a given date, verify the documents and on that basis give admission to the students. But schools are not calling the parents for admission process, when parents themselves go to school the staff points out mistakes in documents,” he added.