Run for a cause in Dombivli this Sunday

cities Updated: Jan 31, 2020 01:13 IST
Citizens of Kalyan and Dombivli are all set to run for a social cause at a charity run organised by Kalyan Dombivli Runners. The first edition of ‘Run2care’ is aimed at raising funds to provide free dialysis treatment to patients from economically backward section.

The event will take place on February 2 in Dombivli with runners of all age groups participating in different categories. A total of 900 runners have registered for the run so far.

“Spreading the message of healthy living through running is our mantra. However, we are looking at organising our event differently to spread the message of charity. The proceeds from this event will be donated to Ashraya Trust, which is involved in providing free dialysis treatment to patients from the economically backward section of the society,” said KR Krishnan, a member of the group.

The group, Kalyan Dombivli Runners, has been active in Dombivli for the past five years with more than 3,000 online members and 250 active runners.

