Rupnagar DLSA provides ₹14 lakh relief to two minor rape victims

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 01:06 IST

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has awarded Rs 14 lakh as compensation to two minor rape victims.

The special court of Surinderpal Kaur, additional district judge, awarded the compensation of Rs 7 lakh each under the National Legal Services Authority Victim Compensation Scheme, 2018.

The amount was ordered to be disbursed in the form of fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) in the favour of the victims by the chief judicial magistrate (CJM)-cum-secretary, DLSA, Rupnagar.

The compensation will be provided to the victims after attaining the age of 18.

CJM Harsimranjit Singh said under the said scheme, compensation was also provided to victims of physical abuse, death of a person in a road accident by untraceable vehicle, etc.

He said such victims can seek help by dialing toll-free number 1968 at any time.