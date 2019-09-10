e-paper
Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019

Rupnagar’s Saras Mela to be held from Sept 26 to Oct 6

Around 500 artisans and artistes from 22 states of the country will attend the mela

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2019 00:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rupnagar
The district administration will organise a SARAS (sales of articles of rural artisans society) Mela here from September 26 to October 6.

Rupnagar deputy commissioner Sumeet Jarangal said around 500 artisans and artistes from 22 states of the country will attend the mela,which will be organised in an open ground near the new bus stand.

“Approximately, 300 stalls will be set up at the mela and the helicopter ride will be the primary attraction. Food stalls of different regions, including Haryana, Gujarat and South India, will also be set up,” said the DC.

“A cultural programme will be organised every day in the evening during the festival. Noted singers such as Kanwar Grewal, Ranjit Bawa, Durga Rangila, Kulwinder Billa, Sunanda Sharma, Javed Qwwal and Alaap will perform at the festival,” the DC said.

The entry fee will be ₹20 per person while entry for children less than 10 years of age will be free. There will be a separate fee for the cultural programme.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 00:29 IST

