SAD (Amritsar) youth leader dies in Kurali mishap

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:18 IST

Ranjodh Singh, 28, Mohali district president of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)’s youth wing, was killed after his motorcycle rammed into a paramilitary vehicle near Dusne village on the Kurali-Siswan road, police said on Friday.

A resident of Khairpur village in Kurali, Ranjodh was returning home from the

main town when the accident took place around 8:30pm on Thursday.

Ranjodh’s mother Sukhwinder Kaur is the village sarpanch, while he was an agriculturist. Police said he was to get married next month.

A convoy of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was returning to Chandigarh from a sub-inspector’s cremation in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday evening.

As they reached near Dusne village, the truck ahead of Ranjodh’s bike slammed the brakes to avoid running over a stray dog that suddenly ran in front of it. Ranjodh, who was holding

a mobile phone in his hand, didn’t notice it and rammed into the truck.

ITBP personnel rushed the victim to the Kurali civil hospital, from where he was referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. However, he succumbed to his head injuries on the way.

Police have impounded the truck, and written to the ITBP commandant, Hallomajra, regarding the accident as well as registration of a case against the driver under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

After postmortem, Ranjodh’s body was handed over to his family to perform the last rites.

Biker run over by truck in Dera Bassi

A 40-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a truck in Dera Bassi on Friday morning. The victim has been identified as Laxmi, a resident of Dera Bassi.

Police said the accident took place when Laxmi was returning from Barwala. The speeding truck hit his bike and then ran over him. He died on the spot.

Laxmi is survived by his wife and four children. A case has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.