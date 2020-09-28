e-paper
Home / Cities / SAD asks party leaders to resign from posts held in Delhi’s civic bodies

SAD asks party leaders to resign from posts held in Delhi’s civic bodies

cities Updated: Sep 28, 2020 22:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
         

New Delhi After severing its ties with the BJP over farm bills, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has now asked its members to resign from the posts held by them in the three municipal corporations of Delhi, ruled by its former ally.

The party has decided to give up all the posts it jointly held with the BJP in any organisation, including the municipal corporations, the president of the Delhi unit of SAD, Harmeet Singh Kalka, said at a press conference on Monday.

The Delhi unit of the party chalked out its future course of action at a meeting of its core committee held earlier in the day.

Kalka said SAD councillor Manpreet Kaur has resigned from the post of deputy chairperson of the licencing and tehbazari committee of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

The SAD had been contesting the assembly and civic body polls in Delhi in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The SAD leaders have to resign from such posts that they held in an alliance with the BJP, considering the party leadership’s decision to go alone in its political journey after ending the ties with the BJP,” Kalka said.

SAD leaders, at a meeting held in Chandigarh on Saturday, decided to break its ties with the BJP and quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

