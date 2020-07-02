e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / SAD demands probe into minister Randhawa’s role in FEMA violation by Lally

SAD demands probe into minister Randhawa’s role in FEMA violation by Lally

cities Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded that the enforcement directorate should probe the role of Punjab cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in the FEMA violation case by former Jalandhar rural district chief Sukhwinder Singh Lally, who is reportedly a close aide of Randhawa.

During a press conference in Jalandhar on Thursday, Youth Akali Dal president Parambans Singh Bunty Romana said that Lally was the front-man of Randhawa, who further invested the money that belonged to Randhawa. He added that ED should extend probe into the role of the minister while also demanding CBI probe into the matter.

Recently, ED had seized the residential premises of Lally, worth Rs 2 crore, at Nangal Shama village in Jalandhar for alleged FEMA violations.

Randhawa refuted the charges said that Akalis have been suffering from ‘Randhawa phobia’ and they should ask his brother Inderjit Singh Randhawa, who is in SAD, about Lally. “These allegations are completely baseless,” he added.

top news
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
Trump spotted a pattern in China’s standoff with India. Here are 21 reasons
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
China holds out WTO threat over ban on 59 mobile apps. India bursts the bubble
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 6,330 new Covid-19 cases
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
Private trains to begin plying by 2023, will have competitive pricing: Railways
DK Shivakumar takes charge as Karnataka Congress president, ceremony on Zoom
DK Shivakumar takes charge as Karnataka Congress president, ceremony on Zoom
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The return of Amit Shah to the national stage, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Sreesanth ready to return in IPL, names three teams he would like to bid for him
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
Watch how the world reacted to China’s National Security Law for Hong Kong
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakh face-offSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In