Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / Cities / SAD leaders hit back at Dhindsa, say he’s not even a party member

SAD leaders hit back at Dhindsa, say he’s not even a party member

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2019 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Hindustantimes
         

A day after disgruntled Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa attacked Sukhbir Singh Badal saying the SAD was heading towards destruction under him, Akali leadership on Thursday said he (Dhindsa) was not even a member of the party.

SAD leaders from Sangrur and Barnala, including Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gobind Singh Longowal, came out in Sukhbir’s support and said he was elected in a democratic way and 90% of workers are with him.

Sangrur district chief Iqbal Singh Jhundan, Barnala president Kulwant Singh Keetu, former minister Baldev Singh Mann, ex-MLAs Parkash Chand Garg, Gaganjit Singh Barnala, Balbir Singh Ghunas along with other halqa in-charges and SGPC members assembled at Gurdwara Nankiana Sahib in Sangrur on Thursday to show solidarity with Sukhbir.

“Dhindsa did not play any role to boost party’s membership. Even he himself did not renew his membership this time. A man who is not a member of the SAD has no right to raise questions on the party chief,” said Jhundan.

Refuting allegations of Badals’ interference in the SGPC’s functioning, Longowal said: “The Sikh body has been working independently without any influence of political leaders. When Badals gave him (Dhindsa) political positions, they were democratic, but now they have turned undemocratic. Dhindsa enjoyed party positions for decades but brought party down from 10 assembly seats to 1 in Sangrur and Barnala districts.”

Former minister Baldev Mann alleged that Dhindsa played a negative role during his election campaigns and supported candidates of rival parties. “I faced a loss during my political career due to Dhindsa. When Badal Sr and Surjit Singh Barnala parted ways, Dhindsa supported Badal and he in turn rewarded him and his family members with plump positions. But now, the Badal family has become undemocratic for Dhindsa,” said Mann.

DON’T ACCEPT SUKHBIR AS PARTY CHIEF: DHINDSA

Terming the party’s electoral system eyewash, Dhindsa said he was SAD member for decades. “Who is Iqbal Singh Jhundan? I don’t accept Sukhbir as president. Sukhbir’s election as the SAD chief was undemocratic and I have been opposing it. I continue to be a SAD member and will work for the people of Punjab,” said Dhindsa, adding: “Sukhbir and Barnala groups have made the party weak”.

