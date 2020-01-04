SAD panel to visit UP, MP to help Sikhs facing ‘eviction’

cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:35 IST

A three-member Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) committee comprising senior leaders—S Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Prof Prem Singh Chadumajra and Naresh Gujral— will visit Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to help the Sikhs facing ‘eviction’, said SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema on Saturday.

Cheema said that the party has decided to provide immediate help to the Sikhs who are allegedly being persecuted and facing fake police cases in the two states. SAD leader said nine houses and around 200 acres of land belonging to Sikh families in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh had been snatched from them terming ‘properties illegally encroached upon’. In another incident, ‘false’ cases were slapped against 55 Sikh devotees who had taken out a nagar kirtan at Pilibhit in UP. “The members of the SAD committee will visit both places and take up their cases,” he added.