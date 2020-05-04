e-paper
SAD welcomes decision to lift curfew in Chandigarh

Says it will help in restoring normalcy

chandigarh Updated: May 04, 2020 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday welcomed the Chandigarh administration’s decision to lift curfew in the UT, saying it was much needed and would help in restoring normalcy.

“Due balance has been maintained in restarting economic activity and ensuring the health and safety of citizens. Residents must also extend their cooperation by following health protocols religiously,” SAD spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said.

