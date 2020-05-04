SAD welcomes decision to lift curfew in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: May 04, 2020 19:21 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday welcomed the Chandigarh administration’s decision to lift curfew in the UT, saying it was much needed and would help in restoring normalcy.

“Due balance has been maintained in restarting economic activity and ensuring the health and safety of citizens. Residents must also extend their cooperation by following health protocols religiously,” SAD spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said.