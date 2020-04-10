e-paper
Sample of Ludhiana's first Covid-19 casualty's younger son sent for testing

Sample of Ludhiana’s first Covid-19 casualty’s younger son sent for testing

Her older son had tested positive a day before

cities Updated: Apr 10, 2020 22:54 IST
Mohit Khanna
HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

 A day after the older son of the city’s first Covid-19 casualty tested positive or the virus, the health department has sent the samples of her younger son for testing.

The woman’s two sons had earlier tested negative for the virus. However, instead of keeping them in hospital for observation, the health department had sent them back home following the test.

Earlier on Wednesday, the health department went into a tizzy when Puja’s older son developed symptoms of Covid-19. He was later quarantined in the civil hospital and his samples were sent for testing.

Sukhwinder Singh, the brother-in-law of Puja, said that fortunately both the sons of Puja had self-quarantined themselves at home.

11 RELATIVES OF TABLIGHI KEPT IN ISOLATION

Health officials have also kept 11 relatives of a 59-year-old Tablighi Jammat follower and his 15-year-old nephew in isolation. The duo along with a 32-year-old man from Ramgarh Bhullar village has tested positive this week.

‘574 PERSONS TESTED, 443 FOUND NEGATIVE’

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal said that so far 574 persons have been tested, out of which, 443 have been tested negative.

The reports of 108 cases were awaited. Samples of 67 persons were sent for testing on Friday. Besides, the samples of 11 persons were sent for revised testing. As many as 73 persons have been quarantined. The deputy commissioner said 12 persons have tested positive and three deaths have been reported in the district due to Covid-19 so far. Agrawal added that out of the 12 cases, one was from Barnala and another from Jalandhar.

