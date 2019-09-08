Sangrur man ends life; girlfriend among 3 booked

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 01:14 IST

A 26-year-old man committed suicide outside the house of his girlfriend by consuming some poisonous substances on Saturday morning. He had reportedly uploaded a video on Facebook on Friday night, accusing his girlfriend of ruining his life by filing a ‘false’ rape case against him. He had said that he will end his life outside her house in the video.

The police had booked three persons on murder charge on his father’s complaint.

The deceased hailed from Shadi Hari village in Dirba sub-division.

The police said that the victim had made the video at 1:30 am and accused his girlfriend and her two cousins for forcing him to take the extreme step. The three accused belonged to the same village.

In the video, the deceased said, “I am going to her home. I will try to convince her and if she refuses, she will be responsible for my death. She loved me and now has ruined my life. I have made her photos and videos viral on social media. I blame the trio for prompting me to commit suicide.”

The 26-year-old man was rushed to the civil hospital, Sunam, but doctors declared him brought dead. The postmortem was conducted and his body was handed over to his family.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of the father of the deceased.

“Deceased father has alleged that his son was beaten up, hence the police have registered a murder case on his complaint. However, the postmortem report was still awaited. The police are probing the case but no arrest has been made so far,” said Major Singh, station house officer (SHO), Dirba police station.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 01:14 IST