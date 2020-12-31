Sangrur man killed in Canada mishap

cities

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 00:09 IST

SANGRUR A 28-year-old man, hailing from Dhuri town of Sangrur district, was killed in a road accident at Vancouver in Canada on Saturday.

Snehpal Singh Randhawa died after a taxi he was driving was hit by another car in the wee hours of Saturday, his father Bahadur Singh said.

He said Snehpal had gone to Canada on study visa in 2010 and later started working as taxi driver there. “As per initial information, his taxi was hit by another car and he was declared brought dead in hospital. I will leave for Canada on Tuesday to bring his body.”

According to a statement by Vancouver police department, the car driver was seriously injured in the incident while two taxi passengers also sustained injuries.

Police said they suspected speed and alcohol could be the factors behind the accident.