Sangrur STF arrest man, recover 1.2kg heroin

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 22:21 IST

The Special Task Force (STF), Sangrur, on Wednesday said that they have arrested a man who was travelling from Delhi to Sangrur on Tuesday, and recovered 1.2kg heroin from him.

Police said that on February 3, three accused went to Delhi in two cars and retuned on the next day with drugs. Police nabbed them near Samundgarh Channa and Chittanwali Bagrian T-point.

Patiala range deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harwinder Cheema said that police had set up a checkpost at the said location, following a tip-off.

“Police stopped the accused’s car on the basis of suspicion and recovered the drug,” said Cheema, in a press statement. The accused was identified as Harminder Singh, of Bhadson in Patiala district.

Police said that two other accused Rahul Singh alias Babbu, of Bhasdon, and Sukdev Singh alias Sukhi, of Rohti Channa village, who had gone in a separate car, have also been booked in the case.

A case was registered under Sections 21/ 29/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the STF Mohali police station.