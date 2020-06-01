e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sangrur tops in wheat procurement, production across Punjab

Sangrur tops in wheat procurement, production across Punjab

cities Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:00 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hindustantimes
         

By procuring over nine percent of total wheat in Punjab, Sangrur has topped the state in wheat procurement this year. As per official figures of the progressive purchase in the state till May 31, of total 12,711,895 metric tonne wheat, over1,197,391.6 MT has been procured in Sangrur by different agencies.

Bathinda has been ranked second by purchasing 998,623 MT and Muktsar third with 932,477 MT, by May 31. In the last wheat procurement season as well, Sangrur had topped the state by procuring 1,189,454MT wheat on May 31.

Sangrur DC Ghanshyam Thori said the district has one again topped in wheat purchase across Punjab. “The lifting of purchased wheat is almost completed,” he added.

Sangrur has also been ranked first in production of wheat for many years. District chief agriculture officer Dr Jaswinderpal Singh Grewal said as per available figures, Sangrur has topped with 16.49 lakh tone production on 2.90 lakh hectare land.

“The yield of wheat is 5,687kg this year, but it is less as compare to 5,800kg of last year. Earlier, the farmers of Lehra and Khanauri areas used to sell their crop in Haryana, but this year, they sold it in local markets which increased crop arrival,” said Grewal.

‘STATE WORKING ON HASSLE-FREE PROCUREMENT’

Chairman Lal Singh said at least one lakh people including government staff, farmers, police and labour were engaged in procurement and every one adhered to the protocol and standard operating procedures decided by the state for a hassle-free procurement season.

He added that procurement has given boost to the rural economy as Rs 23,000 crore was distributed among farmers as MSP for wheat procured from them. The state has earned Rs 1,470 crore from procurement which comprises three percent each of rural development fund (RDF) and mandi fee.

top news
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on
Telangana allows inter-state travel, but Andhra stops people at borders, says restrictions still on
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
Aaditya Thackeray on unlocking Maharashtra | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In