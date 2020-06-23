e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Sanitation workers’ union demands dedicated quarantine centres for staff members

Sanitation workers’ union demands dedicated quarantine centres for staff members

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi commission for safai karamcharis has requested the state government to provide three dedicated quarantine centres -- in east, south and north districts of Delhi -- for sanitation workers who are in the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In two separate letters, sent to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and state social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday, the commission said, “The safai karamcharis are forefront warriors in the fight against Covid-19 and the Delhi government has announced a compensation to be given to the dependents of safai karamcharis who died while working against the Covid-19.”

“Keeping in view the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, we request you to issue directions for the opening three of quarantine centres (100 beds each) for safai karamcharis in south, north and east districts of Delhi. In case a safai karamchari is quarantined in a private hospital, then free-of-cost treatment may be provided to him/her,” the commission said in the letter.

Sanjay Gehlot, the chairperson of the commission, said as many as 30 on-duty safai karamcharis have tested positive for Covid-19 and nine have succumbed to the virus so far. “The safai karamcharis cannot afford private hospitals. A worker was recently charged ₹9 lakh by a private hospital for Covid-19 treatment. A majority of these workers live in a oneroom set and they do not have space for self quarantine. We have requested the government to provide a separate facility for them,” he said.

A senior government official said it won’t be possible to provide a dedicated quarantine unit in the prevailing circumstances. “The government is providing all possible help to the safai karamcharis. It has also announced a compensation for the families of those who died while on duty. We will give space to them in government facilities if required but separate centres would not be possible,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

top news
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Mumbai reports only 824 new cases in 24 hours, lowest in last 40 days
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
Reduce mission strength to half in 7 days: India downgrades ties with Pak
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella, how H-1Bs helped Indian-Americans
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah on Covid-19. Gets a blunt response on Twitter
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s anti-graft crusade hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘All parametres met’: Patanjali says Covid medicine details given to Centre
‘All parametres met’: Patanjali says Covid medicine details given to Centre
China has been playing Go, not chess. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
China has been playing Go, not chess. India needs to learn the game | Opinion
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
‘Kung Flu’: Donald Trump mocks China over Covid; White House denies racism
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In