Sanitation workers’ union demands dedicated quarantine centres for staff members

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 23:09 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi commission for safai karamcharis has requested the state government to provide three dedicated quarantine centres -- in east, south and north districts of Delhi -- for sanitation workers who are in the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In two separate letters, sent to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and state social welfare minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday, the commission said, “The safai karamcharis are forefront warriors in the fight against Covid-19 and the Delhi government has announced a compensation to be given to the dependents of safai karamcharis who died while working against the Covid-19.”

“Keeping in view the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, we request you to issue directions for the opening three of quarantine centres (100 beds each) for safai karamcharis in south, north and east districts of Delhi. In case a safai karamchari is quarantined in a private hospital, then free-of-cost treatment may be provided to him/her,” the commission said in the letter.

Sanjay Gehlot, the chairperson of the commission, said as many as 30 on-duty safai karamcharis have tested positive for Covid-19 and nine have succumbed to the virus so far. “The safai karamcharis cannot afford private hospitals. A worker was recently charged ₹9 lakh by a private hospital for Covid-19 treatment. A majority of these workers live in a oneroom set and they do not have space for self quarantine. We have requested the government to provide a separate facility for them,” he said.

A senior government official said it won’t be possible to provide a dedicated quarantine unit in the prevailing circumstances. “The government is providing all possible help to the safai karamcharis. It has also announced a compensation for the families of those who died while on duty. We will give space to them in government facilities if required but separate centres would not be possible,” the official said, requesting anonymity.