Sanitation workers’ union leader joins AAP

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:58 IST

New Delhi: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Akhil Bhartiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh (ABSMS) president Sanjay Gahlot on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls in the national capital.

Welcoming Gehlot to the party, Kejriwal said that through him, he wanted to spread the message that the AAP was the only party that has worked towards the welfare of the poor. “It is the only party that will fight for the rights of sanitation workers. Every party, in the last five years, has asked for votes from sanitation workers in the name of their development, but AAP is the only party that will work for the rights of sanitation workers,” Kejriwal said.

Gehlot has been the face of several protests for the rights of sanitation workers in the past few years.

Addressing the media, Gahlot said he had been with the BJP for the last 25 years, and “suffered a lot”.

“Adequate funds from the central government were promised for the civic bodies, but it did not happen. Regularisation of sanitation workers could also not be done. Kejriwal helped us every time we hit the streets,” Gahlot said.