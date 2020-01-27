e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Sanitation workers’ union leader joins AAP

Sanitation workers’ union leader joins AAP

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Akhil Bhartiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh (ABSMS) president Sanjay Gahlot on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls in the national capital.

Welcoming Gehlot to the party, Kejriwal said that through him, he wanted to spread the message that the AAP was the only party that has worked towards the welfare of the poor. “It is the only party that will fight for the rights of sanitation workers. Every party, in the last five years, has asked for votes from sanitation workers in the name of their development, but AAP is the only party that will work for the rights of sanitation workers,” Kejriwal said.

Gehlot has been the face of several protests for the rights of sanitation workers in the past few years.

Addressing the media, Gahlot said he had been with the BJP for the last 25 years, and “suffered a lot”.

“Adequate funds from the central government were promised for the civic bodies, but it did not happen. Regularisation of sanitation workers could also not be done. Kejriwal helped us every time we hit the streets,” Gahlot said.

top news
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities