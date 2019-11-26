Sanjay Raut says BJP will go crazy without power, Danve hits back

cities

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut took on the national party, saying its leaders would go “crazy” if they remain without power. Senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, however, hit back at Raut, saying “he has lost his balance owing to the endless wait for power”.

Raut on Monday said mental health clinics will be formed in various parts of Maharashtra after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine comes to power in the state.

“The BJP leaders will go crazy if they are thrown out of power. They will lose their mental balance, as we are going to prove our majority during the floor test. Once we form the government, we will build a special hospital to treat BJP leaders,” he said.

“I have information that there is an understanding between Fadnavis and Pawar over sharing the CM post for two-and-a-half years. Fadnavis and BJP went back on a similar promise to us. But now the BJP has offered 20 prominent portfolios and chief minister’s post to Ajit Pawar for 2.5 years,” Raut claimed on Monday.

Even as the Supreme Court pushed the hearing to Tuesday, the Sena is confident of winning the joint plea that has sought immediate floor test.

Raut asserted that the three parties are on the side of the “truth” and they would prevail in the legal battle against the BJP. “We will win in the court and in Vidhan Bhavan… The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will have at least 10 MLAs more than the BJP when the floor test will be done in the Assembly,” Raut said. BJP leader Raosaheb Danve said Raut had gone crazy. “He has been endlessly waiting for power and needs treatment,” he said. The Sena, meanwhile, has shifted their legislators to another hotel in Mumbai. According to a Sena functionary, extending the booking at Hotel Lalit, where they were kept, was not possible due to prior bookings. The legislators have now been moved to Hotel Lemon Tree in Andheri East near airport.