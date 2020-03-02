e-paper
Sarpanch’s husband murdered in Hisar, old enmity suspected

cities Updated: Mar 02, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Two unidentified armed miscreants on Monday morning shot dead husband of sarpanch of Sulkhani village in Hisar near his house when he came out to dispose of the waste.

The incident took place in Lajpat Nagar area of Hisar town where the couple –sarpanch Sushma Sanga and victim Dharampal Sanga was staying.

The police have procured CCTV footage of the incident and booked two unidentified persons for murder and under the Arms Act.

In the footage, Dharampal is seen stepping out of his house. Two men riding a motorcycle stop in front of his house and one of them pulls out pistol and shoots at his head. The footage shows the perpetrators pumping many bullets into Sanga’s body before fleeing the spot.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ashok Kumar, who rushed the crime scene, said the police have started investigation into the matter. “Prima facie, it appears personal enmity was the reason behind the murder. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused,” DSP Ashok Kumar added.

