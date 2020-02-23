Sarv khap panchayat urges Khattar to bar marriages in same ‘gotra’

cities

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 23:14 IST

The heads of over 35 khaps under the banner of Sarv Khap Panchayat on Sunday opposed the ‘surge in same gotra’ marriages and urged chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to bar such tie-ups within same gotras or villages.

While addressing a Sarv Khap meeting at Ladaut village in the district, Sanjay Deswal, president of Deshwal khap, which wields influence over 100 villages in Haryana, said they discussed six agendas during the panchayat and all the khap bodies have agreed on it.

“Our main focus is to stop marriages within same gotra or same village. A delegation will also meet chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene in the matter and help in changing some rules of the Hindu Marriage Act. Other key issues discussed in the meeting were save girl child, save water and environment, eradication of drugs, imposition of ban on DJ system, consumption of liquor and reduction in expenses in weddings. It was also decided to prohibit ‘kaaj’ in the villages,” Deswal said.

There are about 90-odd khaps spread across eight districts of Haryana that are dominated by the Jat community, which makes up a fourth of the state’s population. Earlier, the Phogat Khap had also decided to reduce expenditure in weddings and ban celebratory firing in marriage functions along with prohibiting ‘khaj rituals’ after death of elderly person.

Spokesperson of Sarv Khap, Sube Singh Samain, said, “The barring of marriages within same gotra or village is against our society. Even the members of different gotra can’t marry in the same and neighbouring villages. We are against honour killing but we want the state government should come forward to save a centuries old tradition,” he added.

Ashok Malik, a representative of Gathwala khap, said the Sarv Khap body has asked all khaps to save water, environment and encourage people to plant trees.

“We have decided to take care of the existing trees and plant more. We have also decided to promote birth and education of females,” he added.

Head of Kandela Khap, Tekram Kandela, said they have decided to reduce expenditure in weddings and ban celebratory firing in marriage functions. “Many people in the villages are forced to borrow money to make their daughters’ or sons’ weddings a grand affair and then spend their remaining lives repaying the debt,” he added.