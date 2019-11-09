Satellite vigil on Ayodhya, adjoining areas

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 18:13 IST

Ayodhya and its adjoining areas were under satellite vigil with the help of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday and Saturday – before and after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, said police officials.

The vigil could continue for a few more days to keep an eye on crowd movement in Ayodhya and its vicinity, they said.

A senior official said the state police were communicating with the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) to get permission for satellite vigil on Ayodhya.

Certain areas with the Ram Janmbhoomi site as the centre point of the focus were under surveillance.

The longitude and latitude of the focused area was sent to the authorities concerned almost 10 days ago to get the nod from the NRTO. “On our request, they agreed to provide us feed of the focused area during the sensitive period,” he said.

“Satellite vigil helped the police keep an eye on each and every activity in the sensitive region,” added the official.

NTRO is a highly specialised technical intelligence-gathering agency under the National Security Adviser in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The official said 21 districts of UP were under drone camera vigil. These included Ayodhya, Varanasi, Mathura, Meerut, Agra, Bareilly, Saharanapur, Balrampur, Gonda, Ambedkarnagar, Azamgarh, Hapur, Baghpat, Aligarh, Sultanpur, Rampur, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli (Deoband), Bijnor and Sambhal.

24X7 CYBER PATROLLING

IG (law and order) Praveen Kumar said the emergency operation centre set up at UP112 building was maintaining round-the-clock vigil on social media and electronic channels. He said chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the centre along with DGP OP Singh to monitor law and order situation across the state and collected inputs from different districts.

“As many as 680 posts on social media platforms were found objectionable during surveillance by the state police social media cell. These included 515 tweets, 125 facebook posts and 40 contents of other social media platforms. These posts were removed and the users’ accounts were blocked. In some cases, users removed the posts after being warned,” he said.

ALERT FOR BARAWAFAT PROCESSION

DGP OP Singh said UP police will remain alert to ensure peace during Barawafat processions on Sunday. He said senior level police officers had been asked to conduct foot patrolling on the procession routes.

Around 6,000 peace meetings were held across UP to maintain peace and communal harmony. Besides, over 10, 000 notorious people were bound down (made to fill personal bonds for not getting involved in any notorious activity) across UP, he added.

OVER 2 LAKH COPS DEPLOYED

Over two lakh armed and civil police personnel were deployed across the state to maintain peace and ensure law and order after the pronouncement of the verdict in Ayodhya case.