Saving PMPML, part 1 - ‘Scrap all buses 12-years old, and more, immediately’

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 16:03 IST

PUNE The drive to elevate the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) efficacy on the road and service to the residents of Pune has occupied columns of this newspaper on more than one ocassion.

HT Pune remains committed to holding PMPML accountable to delivering a functioning, clean and punctual bus service; one that is in step with the city’s evolution from mere metro to Smart City.

Rather than simply state the issues that regularly derail the PMPML service, HT, alongwith transport experts, traffic activists and the PMPML officials themselves, remain committed to finding solutions.

In this four-part series, HT Pune looks at the core issues PMPML needs to address immediately, and, means and methods that immediately justify implementation.

First, as ugly as it is, the data that justifies the task ahead

Breakdowns

Two types of PMPML buses

PMPML-owned

Rented from five different private operators

January to September 2019

Number of PMPML buses that have broken down, in transit, on the road

Total - 44,454 breakdowns

PMPML owned buses - 17,978

Rented from private operators - 26,476

September-October 2019

Total - 10,000 breakdowns

Scrap the old buses immediately

“Buses are old and spare parts not available, so, immediately scrap the old buses, i.e.those that have been on the road for 12 years or more. For spare parts, separate funds should be allocated every months so that there is no problem. Zero tolerance maintenance work by private operators and strict monitoring should be done by PMPML officials. This is playing with lives of lakhs of commuters... traveling in these risky buses.

- Jugal Rathi, president, PMP Pravasi Manch

Not a single month without a breakdown

For the last five years, I am travelling by PMPML bus as it is affordable; but, not a single month has gone with me not experiencing a breakdown of the bus I am travelling in. When a bus breaks down, passengers suffer a lot, especially during rush hours, as we reach late to work.”

- Archana Arnake, daily PMPML user, Hadapsar to Deccan Gymkhana

Private operators to face fines

“I have held a meeting with all five private operators who we rent buses from and have instructed them to undertake regular maintenance of buses or they will be fined.”

Nayana Gunde, PMPML, chairman and managing director

PMPML on the job, rains make it worse

“We are continuously working on the breakdown issue, but the rains have extended for so long and during the rainy season the number of breakdowns goes higher. We are trying to get down this number with regular maintenance and repair work.”

Nayana Gunde, PMPML, chairman and managing director