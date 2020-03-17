e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / SC students to stage state-wide stir if demands not met

SC students to stage state-wide stir if demands not met

While listing their demands, the SC pupils said they wanted immediate release of their degrees from various universities and affiliated colleges in Punjab.

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Hindustantimes
         

A coordination committee of Scheduled Caste (SC) students on Tuesday announced to stage protest against the state government over non-disbursal of funds under the SC postmatric scholarship scheme.

Having support of Bahujan Samaj Party, the committee members said during a press conference here that if the Punjab government failed to consider their demands by the March 31, they would start a state-wide stir.

While listing their demands, the SC pupils said they wanted immediate release of their degrees from various universities and affiliated colleges in Punjab. They asked for implementation of the postmatric scholarship scheme in a transparent manner so that the beneficiaries didn’t face harassment. They demanded curbs on private institutions hiking fees arbitrarily and extending national fellowship to SC students enrolled in PhD programmes, adding that UGC-NET should not be considered as the only selection criteria for the fellowship.

Prince, a committee member, said that thousands of SC students across the state were being humiliated by private colleges over pending dues, non-disbursal of scholarship and withholding of degrees, putting their future at stake.

BSP leader Balwinder Kumar asked the government to find a permanent solution to the students’ issues and take these private colleges to task.

tags
top news
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities