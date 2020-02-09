‘Scams, corruption in Haryana increasing at bullet train’s speed’

cities

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 22:09 IST

Leader of opposition in Haryana assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday flayed the BJP-JJP coalition government on multiple fronts and accused it of failing to put an end to corruption rampant across the state even after completing 100 days in the office.

Addressing mediapersons at his residence here, the former chief minister said scams and corruption in Haryana were increasing at a “bullet train’s speed”.

“The coalition government neither has any agenda nor vision for the people of Haryana. They have failed to decide on the common minimum programme of their coalition even after completing three months in the office. The government took almost 20 days to distribute portfolios to its ministers, which was followed by a tussle over the control of CID. Then, the entire government moved to Delhi to canvass for their party candidates in the assembly elections,” he added.

Slamming the government over pre-budget discussion, Hooda said the government had been befooling people by holding pre-budget meetings without releasing the economic survey.

“The government said they would give ₹5 crore per year to every MLA to carry out development works in their constituencies, but they are yet to announce guidelines for the same. This government has failed on all fronts and is just diverting the attention of people,” Hooda claimed.

“The BJP government hasn’t built even a single new university, hospital, school, power plant or an inch of metro line. My government between 2005 and 2014 created milestones in development works,” he added.

Slams JJP over 75% quota for in pvt sector

In a veiled attack on deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Hooda said the government was “betraying people” by reserving 75% jobs in state’s private sector for “unskilled youths”.

“The government has failed to put pause on various scams in scholarship, transportation, mining, procurement of paddy and medicines. Its own investigation brought to the fore a ₹90-crore scam in paddy procurement, but ministers are trying to bury the hatchet by giving clean chits to millers,” Hooda said.

“Through an RTI query, we got to know that the government had showed that it purchased 75.8 quintals paddy per acre, while the actual yield lies between 25 and 30 quintals per acre,” the former chief minister added.

Flaying his successor Manohar Lal Khattar’s claim of transferring government employees “without involving corruption”, Hooda said the government has violated all norms and regulations while posting government officials in the BJP-JJP government’s 100 days in the office.

“The law and order situation has deteriorated in the state. Everyday, Haryana witnesses four murders, five rapes, 14 abductions and 50 cases of loot and theft, but the government has failed to tackle the issue,” he added.